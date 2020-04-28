EXCLUSIVE: Which Coronavirus Lawsuits Stand A Chance? We Asked A Legal Expert 

Defense attorney and former prosecutor Bob Bianchi joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to share his thoughts on some of the biggest coronavirus related lawsuits that have popped up during the pandemic.
Bianchi also gave advice on how businesses can potentially protect themselves from future lawsuits as states begin to reopen.
“Just because the government unloosens the sticker or opens it up completely or whatever it does, that’s great, but don’t believe that that relieves you of liability or responsibility,” said Bianchi. (RELATED: ‘This Is A Law And Order State’: Meet The Texas Sheriff Who Didn’t Release Inmates Due To Coronavirus.)
He also weighed in on the recently proposed bill that would allow Americans to sue China over coronavirus.
WATCH:
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
