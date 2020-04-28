Dax Shepard Says He’s ‘Pro’ His Kids ‘Doing’ Psychedelic Drugs, Just Avoid ‘Cocaine Or Opioids’

Dax Shepard said he’s “pro” his children “doing” mushrooms and smoking pot “at some point” in their lives, just avoid “cocaine and opioids.”

The comments came during this week’s episode of “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.” while the 45-year-old actor was speaking with actor Rob Lowe about conversations they have with their kids about the use of drugs.

The clip was noted by E! News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“How old are your kids by the way, ’cause I’m wonder what you tell them about drugs?” Lowe asked. “Cause I’ve been through it with my boys.” (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

“I’m so glad you just said that because I was going to ask you the same thing,” Shepard answered. “I am pro my children doing mushrooms at some point.”

“I do think… well, there are a lot of different studies that have pretty conclusively shown that you have long lasting creative advantages, right,” he added.

Shepard continued, “Like if you would’ve done mushrooms… that lasts. So I guess yeah, I’m going to tell my girls to do shrooms and to smoke pot and to drink and to just don’t do cocaine or opioids.”

“If you don’t do those two things you’ll likely be able to do all the other ones for the rest of your life, but if you get involved with those two…” the “Hit and Run” star went on.

Shepard is married to actress Kristen Bell and they have two daughters together, Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5. The celebrity pair are rarely shy about their relationship and marriage. Recently, the duo shared how things were going while they were quarantining during the pandemic together with their kids in a funny clip.

“We’re getting along good with the kids, and we’re getting along good with the adults we’re friends with, but this has been stressful for mama and dada,” Shepard replied.

“We’ve been at each other’s throats real bad, real bad over the last couple, oh yeah,” Bell added.

“It just ended like eight minutes ago,” Dax interjected. “Perfect timing.”

“This is as physically close as we’ve been in a couple days ’cause we’ve just found each other revolting,” the “Frozen” star responded.