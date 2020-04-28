Dr. Fauci Reacts To Brad Pitt’s Impression Of Him On ‘SNL’

Dr. Fauci weighed in on Brad Pitt’s impression of him on “Saturday Night Live” and it’s fair to say he loved it.
"I think he [Pitt] did great," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shared during his appearance on "Un Nuevo Dia" for NBC's Telemundo. The clip was noted by Fox News in a piece published Tuesday.
"I'm a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that's the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt," he added. "He's one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job."
WATCH:
Fauci continued, “I think he showed that he is really a class guy when at the end he took off his hair [wig] and thanked me and all of the health care workers. So, not only is he a really great actor but he is actually a classy person.”
“Everything he said on Saturday is what’s going on,” the director concluded. “He did a pretty good job of putting everything together.”
It all comes following Pitt’s portrayal of the director on “SNL” after Fauci jokingly shared in an interview earlier this month that he thought the “Fight Club” star should be the one picked to play him.
WATCH:
Dr. Anthony Fauci jokingly says “Brad Pitt, of course” should play him on “Saturday Night Live.” pic.twitter.com/WFN45F83mW
— New Day (@NewDay) April 10, 2020
“Here are some suggestions, Ben Stiller, Brad Pitt?” host Alysin Camerota added. “Which one?”
Fauci, jokingly responded, “Oh, Brad Pitt, of course.”