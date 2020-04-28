Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Reportedly Expecting First Child

Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik are reportedly about to be parents after reports surface Tuesday that the couple are expecting their first child.

“Gigi [Hadid] and Zayn [Malik] are expecting their first child together and the couple is very excited!” a source shared with Entertainment Tonight.

Since then multiple outlets, including E! News and TMZ have reported the happy news. (RELATED: Hailey Bieber Explains Why She Felt ‘Inferior’ To Models Like Gigi Hadid And Kendall Jenner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 24, 2020 at 6:56pm PDT

“Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she’s only a few months along,” the source added. “Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special.” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

The source continued, while noting that “the couple and their families are overjoyed.”

It all comes following reports late last year that the couple had rekindled their relationship after splitting in January 2019. The two first started dating in November 2015 before splitting up in 2018. Then they got back together only to break up the following January.

The super model all but confirmed they were back together with a sweet post on Instagram on Valentine’s Day calling the former member of “One Direction” her “Valentine.”

The Victoria’s Secret model’s latest post comes after celebrating her birthday last week. In back-to-back post she shared clips and pictures from her celebration with her “quarantine family” and Malik.

She captioned one of the posts, “Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world!”

“Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! she added. “I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future !”