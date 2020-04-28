Irina Shayk Announces ‘Another 50K Meals’ Donated To NYC Food Bank During Pandemic

Irina Shayk thanked her 13.5 million followers for their help to donate “another 50k meals” to New York City Food Bank.
“With all your help, last week we donated another 50k meals, taking our grand total donations from the past 3 weeks to 130k,” the 34-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model captioned her post on Instagram Monday. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)
View this post on Instagram
“Your generosity is making a huge difference,” she added. “Please head to @foodbank4NYC if you’re in need of food during this time, for where they are in NYC with supplies #WeAreForNYC.”
It all comes following reports earlier this month in the Sun, that the swimsuit model was doing what she could during the pandemic by raising money with the help of her millions of Instagram followers. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)
“Thank you all so much for your generous donations to @foodbank4nyc,” Shayk captioned her social media post. “Since you’ve started donating using the link in my bio this past week, we’ve provided 66,880 meals to families in NYC!”
View this post on Instagram
“But the work doesn’t stop here.. to keep #FoodBank4NYC on the ground helping those in desperate need, they need our continued support..,” she added. “Every 1$ Donated = 5 meals. Click the link in bio or head to @foodbank4nyc to help now Thank you #WeAreForNYC.”
She joins a growing list of celebrities like Cardi B, Post Malone and so many more who have stepped up with giveaways and raised money to help with relief efforts during the coronavirus outbreak.