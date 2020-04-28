Biden Peddles Politico’s False Report About Trump Owing Millions To Bank Of China During Interview – With No Pushback

Former Vice President Joe Biden pushed fake news from a bungled Politico report claiming President Donald Trump “owes” millions of dollars to the Bank of China during an interview with CBS4 Monday evening.

The publication’s Friday article first suggested Trump currently “owes” millions of dollars to the Bank of China and that “the loan is due soon.” Politico quietly edited its story after it was determined that Trump apparently did not currently owe the Bank of China millions of dollars.

The publication updated the article and later added a “correction” Monday evening. Politico has not retracted its story. (RELATED: Trump Says China Should Face Consequences If It ‘Knowingly’ Caused Pandemic)

Despite the original report appearing to be fake news, Biden ran with it during Monday’s interview. The comment came after CBS4’s Jim DeFede asked if Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China make the former VP more vulnerable.

“No, I don’t believe so at all,” Biden replied. “My son’s business dealings were not anything where everybody – what he’s talking about. Not even remotely, number one. Nothing to do with me, number two.”

“And talk about business dealings – look at the business dealings the president has with China. He owes, apparently, millions of dollars to the Bank of China. He’s got patents, I mean this is all about whether or not we’re gonna be able to coexist with the largest and biggest population of the world and make sure we’re the one that sets the standards…”

WATCH:

DeFede did not push back on Biden’s answer, despite Politico being forced to change its entire story after it was determined that Trump does not currently owe millions to the Bank of China.