Rep. Justin Amash Launches Exploratory Committee For Presidential Run

Independent Michigan Rep. Justin Amash announced Tuesday that he has launched an exploratory committee for a presidential nomination with the Libertarian Party, hinting he will try to enter the race in full force.

“Today, I launched an exploratory committee to seek the @LPNational’s nomination for president of the United States. Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people,” Amash said on Twitter. “We’re ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together. I’m excited and honored to be taking these first steps toward serving Americans of every background as president.”

Amash has criticized the two-party system, saying it has become an “existential threat to American principles,” and called for other Americans to join him in pushing back against have just two-parties. (RELATED: Justin Amash Leaves The Republican Party)

“Today, I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party,” Amash wrote in July 2019. “I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us. I’m asking you to believe that we can do better than this two-party system — and to work toward it. If we continue to take America for granted, we will lose it.”

Trump said shortly after that it is “great news” that Amash is leaving the GOP.

“Great news for the Republican Party as one of the dumbest & most disloyal men in Congress is ‘quitting’ the Party. No Collusion, No Obstruction!” Trump tweeted. “Knew he couldn’t get the nomination to run again in the Great State of Michigan. Already being challenged for his seat. A total loser!”

Amash has been reportedly been planning this possible presidential run in 2020 against Trump for over a year.