Kate Hudson And Jimmy Fallon Joke About Nearly Dating During Filming Of ‘Almost Famous’

Kate Hudson tells Jimmy Fallon if he had just “made a move” 20 years ago during the filming of “Almost Famous” she would’ve “totally gone there.”

"I was like, Jimmy [Fallon] … I had no idea," the 41-year-old actress shared during her appearance via video on the home edition of "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." The clip was noted by the "Today" show in a piece published Monday.

“Like, there was no … I wish people could be in my body to watch you and I’s relationship and friendship because you gave me no indication,” she added.

WATCH:

Hudson continued, while telling the host, "Jimmy, if you would have actually made a move, I would have totally gone there."

“I remember thinking to myself, ‘Why has Jimmy never made a move?'” she added. “And then I just realized, ‘Oh, he’s not into me like that.'”

“Who knows! Our whole life trajectory could’ve been different, Jimmy,” the “Bride Wars” star shared with a laugh.

“Everything turned out perfect,” Fallon replied.

It all comes after she admitted to seeing a clip from 2018 in which Fallon admitted to Margot Robbie on his show that he had a crush on Hudson during the filming of the 2000 film.

Fallon recalled one night when the two had went ice skating on what Fallon thought was a date. He asked her what she was doing next and she replied, “Oh, I’m going to go meet Chris Robinson.”

In the interview, Fallon re-enacted a quick, awkward exchange before Hudson asked him if he had any “Black Crowes” CDs. (He did.) “And the rest is history,” he concluded, laughing.

Hudson would later marry Robinson and the two share a son, 16-year-old, Ryder. They divorced in 2007. She recently welcomed her first daughter, Rani, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. She also shares 8-year-old son, Bing, with musician Matt Bellamy.

As for Fallon, he is married to his wife of 12 years, Nancy Juvonen. The couple have two little girls together, Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5.