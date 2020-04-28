Democratic Rep Lacy Clay Rips Stacey Abrams For VP Lobbying Campaign: ‘You Can’t Show Up At The Winner’s Window With Loser’s Tickets’

Democratic Missouri Rep. Lacy Clay criticized former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for publicly lobbying to become former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate in the 2020 election.

Clay said in an interview Tuesday that Abrams’s lobbying campaign to become Biden’s VP is “inappropriate,” and noted that she lost the race for Georgia governor that catapulted her to national notoriety.

“Here’s what I do know. And it’s like all of the other presidential candidates, Democratic presidential primary candidates and their supporters, OK, we went through a process, Bernie Sanders has conceded, and this applies to Stacey [Abrams] too,” Clay said on the Tangazo! podcast.

He added: “You know, at the race track, you cannot show up at the winner’s window with loser’s tickets. You haven’t won anything. You can’t show up at the winner’s window with loser’s tickets and demand anything.”

“I’ll tell you what is somewhat offensive to me, is when you are marketing yourself as a VP candidate,” Clay added, stating that “for you to be out there marketing and putting on a PR campaign that way, I think it’s inappropriate.” (RELATED: 5 Reasons Why Stacey Abrams Would Be A Risky VP Choice For Joe Biden)

An Abrams spokesman didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Abrams has aggressively campaigned to be Biden’s running mate.

“I would be an excellent running mate,” she said in an interview earlier in April. “If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve.”

She said in another interview that she would be concerned about Biden “not picking a woman of color because women of color, particularly black women, are the strongest part of the Democratic party, the most loyal.”

Abrams’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign is still being investigated by Georgia’s ethics commission, the commission chief told the Daily Caller News Foundation on Friday.

“The investigation into the Abrams campaign remains ongoing,” David H. Emadi, the Georgia Government Transparency & Campaign Finance Commission’s executive director, told the DCNF in an email.

