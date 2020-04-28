Learn To Shred From Home With These Online Guitar Lessons

You’ve caught up on all your shows, reorganized your closet, and walked the dog — a lot. With all this extra time on your hands, wouldn’t it be awesome to finally learn how to play guitar? Just imagine emerging from your isolation, capable of shredding your favorite Led Zeppelin tunes? Well, with these incredible at-home guitar courses, this dream may just become the real deal.

The Ultimate Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle is about to take this lockdown to a whole new level. With a whopping nine extensive courses, you’ll explore what it takes to not only play your favorite rock’n’roll hits, but you’ll also learn how to play in the style of bluegrass, jazz, and more. There’s even a course on how to train your ear, teaching you how to identify notes and pitch like a pro. And the best part? You can do it all from the comfort of your own home.

When it comes to learning the guitar, you’ve got to learn from the best of the best. And with instructor Dan Dresnok, a music teacher with over 25 years of experience under his belt, you’re definitely in good hands. A seasoned guitar session player and author of several guitar method books and online guitar music courses, Dresnok cover all the bases, from music theory to bluegrass, jazz, and classic rock’n’roll.

Even if you’ve never touched a guitar in your life, each of the bundle’s nine courses is designed to teach people of all experience levels with over 200 easy-to-follow lessons and riveting content. And once you complete the program’s more basic courses that focus on strumming technique, chord progressions, and more, you’ll have the opportunity to dive into deeper concepts like how to write a song and hold your own in a real jam session.

Join the 1,000+ students enrolled in The Ultimate Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle and become the master strummer you’ve always wanted to be. And for a limited time, you can get all nine courses for just $29.

More from The Daily Caller Shop

Work-from-home accessories to keep you productive

DIY projects to keep you entertained indoors

New skills you can learn without leaving home

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');