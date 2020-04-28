All three Ball brothers will sign with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation agency.

According to ESPN, Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo have made the decision to sign with the popular sports agency started by the music mogul.

“This was a family decision. This is now an extended family,” LaMelo Ball’s manager Jermaine Jackson told ESPN. “They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new.”

It’s believed LaMelo Ball will score a gigantic shoe deal prior to the 2020 NBA draft, where he’ll be one of the first players taken.

I know people love dunking on LaVar Ball, but there’s no doubt his sons are very successful and move the needle.

Yes, I know LiAngelo is only in the G-League, but LaMelo and Lonzo are the real deal. Lonzo was the second pick in the draft coming out of UCLA, and LaMelo is almost certainly also a lock for the top three.

No matter what you think about their dad, the Ball brothers know how to make noise. The fact they’re teaming up with Jay-Z’s agency is proof of that fact.

If LaMelo goes first overall, then they’re really going to set the world on fire. He might even be more naturally gifted than Lonzo, who is a very solid NBA player in his own right.

It should be a ton of fun to watch LaMelo and Lonzo play in the NBA at the same time. For as many critics as the family has, they’ve only been successful every step of the way.