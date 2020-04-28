‘This Is A Law And Order State’: Meet The Texas Sheriff Who Didn’t Release Inmates Due To Coronavirus

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss Texas’ plan to reopen and how his county jail has been handling inmates during the coronavirus pandemic and more.

“This is a law and order state and these people are going through the judicial process, we’re not releasing prisoners,” said Sheriff Waybounrn. “Regardless of what we want to believe is that we still have a 70 percent recidivism rate all over the country so even though you have great grace like they did in New York and let all those people off, I don’t know, law enforcement certainly wasn’t surprised that they were brought back to crime.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Dan Crenshaw On Reopening America, PC Culture And More.)

There have been several reports of inmates released due to coronavirus who have recently been accused of committing new crimes.

