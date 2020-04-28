NBA Prospect Teshaun Hightower Charged With Murder In Georgia

Former Tulane basketball star Teshaun Hightower has been charged with murder.

Hightower, who is in the NBA draft, has been charged with murder after a shooting in Stockbridge, Georgia left Devante Anthony Long dead in early April, according to ESPN.

He’s been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and battery.

On April 8, 2020, the below subjects were involved in the Homicide at 600 Building of Spindletop Way, Stockbridge GA…. Posted by Henry County Police Department on Friday, April 24, 2020

According to AJC.com, Hightower is being accused of the man who pulled the trigger, but his lawyer is denying the claim.

His attorney Averick Walker released the following statement about his client and the shooting, according to a Monday report from ESPN:

He’s innocent. He didn’t shoot anybody. It’s sad that this detective sought to make him out to be a monster and he’s not. When it’s all said and done, it will come out in the wash that the person who did fire the gun shot the gun to protect Teshaun. Teshaun’s brother actually fired the weapon and fired in self-defense. The victim came out of the house with a gun in his hand and turned his weapon toward Teshaun to shoot him. That’s why the victim was shot himself.

Obviously, Hightower is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s the standard we have in America, and that’s a good thing.

He has every right to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

Having said that, these are incredibly serious charges that Hightower is facing. This isn’t like a DUI or a bar fight.

Somebody is dead, police are accusing him of pulling the trigger and he’s facing a murder charge. If he gets convicted, his basketball career and NBA dreams are over forever.

Hell, they might already be over no matter what at this point.

Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of the things not seen : Hebrews 11 pic.twitter.com/93vVKuSjg0 — Teshaun Hightower (@TeshaunTh) April 5, 2020

It’s a tragedy all the way around. No matter what happens with Hightower, a man is dead and there’s nothing that’s going to fix that.

Let’s hope the criminal justice system gets to the bottom of what happened.