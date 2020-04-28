North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper Gives The Go Ahead For NASCAR To Race At End Of May

Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has given the go ahead for NASCAR’s 60th consecutive Coca-Cola 600.

Cooper will allow the NASCAR race to occur without any fans in attendance on Memorial Day weekend, according to a report published Tuesday by the Associated Press.

Charlotte Motor Speedway working on coronavirus-safe plans to host NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 over Memorial Day weekend, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announces. https://t.co/V3HRzRPLBo — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) April 28, 2020

The governor claimed there have been discussions regarding the race among government officials, state public health officials and NASCAR to figure out safety protocols and plans to stage the race.

“We believe that unless health conditions go down, we believe we can hold the Coca-Cola 600,” Cooper said. “I think NASCAR will be making that announcement, but that’s what will happen.”

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore petitioned the governor to allow racing to resume in the state.

“I appreciate this collaborative effort to help NASCAR run the Coca-Cola 600 and believe that this is an important step in bringing our economy back, bringing businesses back, and bringing exciting competitive events back to North Carolina,” Moore said.

NASCAR gave a revised schedule to teams on Monday showing four races in the month of May after the season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first race would be held on May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina and a second race at the same track on May 20. The Coca-Cola 600 would be held on May 24 and a second race held on May 27.

NASCAR has not released any information on its safety protocols, but is expected to require smaller team rosters, toss practice rounds and have events limited to one-day, the AP reported.