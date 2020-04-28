Oprah Winfrey Set To Deliver Commencement Speech During Facebook, Instagram Graduation Event

TV personality Oprah Winfrey is set to deliver a 2020 commencement speech during Facebook’s graduation event.

Winfrey will join other celebrities for “#Graduation 2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020,” which will stream on May 15, according to a report published Tuesday by Deadline.

Facebook and Instagram have decided to honor the class of 2020 after most graduation commencements have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other celebrities who will be at the event include Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles. Miley Cyrus will also be in attendance where she will sing “The Climb.” (RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Announces Major Massive Donation To ‘Help Americans’ In Cities Across The Country During Coronavirus Outbreak)

The ceremony can be viewed on Facebook Watch and short clips will be shared by Instagram.

Winfrey has also contributed to communities across America during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up,” Winfrey tweeted in early April.

I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up. For more on this Fund and how everyone can be of service, watch this free AppleTV+ conversation here: https://t.co/n7L6drnpcV — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) April 2, 2020

“I know everybody can’t donate a million dollars but I feel like this is the central place to go if you really want to do something,” Winfrey said.

“Everybody who’s sitting at home and thinking, I don’t know what to do and I don’t know where to give my money to, I know I can trust my money in your hands,” she added.