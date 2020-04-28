Pelosi Fires Back At Trump: ‘Ice Cream In the Freezer’ Is Better Than ‘Lysol In Somebody’s Lungs’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took aim at President Donald Trump during a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC.

Pelosi referenced an attack ad that showed her talking about the ice cream in her freezer — clipped from “The Late Late Show” with James Corden — and Trump’s comments from a Coronavirus Task force briefing last Thursday when he wondered aloud about the possibility of a disinfectant to combat coronavirus. (RELATED: ‘Just Calm Down’: Nancy Pelosi Fires Back After Jake Tapper Suggests She Made ‘A Tactical Mistake’)

It’s better to have ice cream in the freezer over Lysol in the lungs. pic.twitter.com/qmIk6lTVIm — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) April 28, 2020

“So rather than spending time talking about the president saying we should inject Lysol in our lungs, and he makes a big fuss about my having ice cream in my freezer,” Pelosi said to anchor Nicolle Wallace.

Pelosi appeared to chuckle at herself, stumbling over her next comment. “That’s his latest today, his most current today, she has Lysol in her freezer,” Pelosi said, adding, “I have ice cream in my freezer. I guess it’s better than having Lysol in somebody’s lungs as he’s suggesting.”