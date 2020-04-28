Pete Davidson’s New Movie ‘King Of Staten Island’ Will Go Directly To Streaming

Pete Davidson’s new movie “King of Staten Island” will skip theaters.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film from Judd Apatow will go directly to streaming on demand June 12. The movie had been slated to be released in theaters June 19, but the coronavirus pandemic changed those plans. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Sets The Stage For An Epic Finale In The Latest Episode ‘Passed Pawn’)
The @thekingofstatenisland poster. June 12 on Video on Demand. What does that mean? I am not sure yet.
THR described the plot of the movie as a “semi-autobiographical coming-of-age comedy” that will focus on actual aspects of Pete Davidson’s life.
Davidson has been a star in the comedy game for years, and his dad was killed trying saving people on 9/11 as a firefighter.
It’s not a secret that I’m a fan of Pete Davidson. The man has a fascinating story, and he’s just funny.
I know conservatives like to hate him because he had the audacity to joke about Dan Crenshaw, but I think Davidson is a star who will only get more popular with time.
Now, there’s a movie coming out that’s loosely based on his life.
It’s too bad “King Of Staten Island” won’t get a big release in theaters like I’m sure Davidson and Apatow were hoping for, but at least it’s coming to streaming soon.
I’ll have to check this one out. Also, if you haven’t watched Davidson’s Netflix special, I suggest you do. It’s hilarious.