America Rising Petition Demands Biden Unseal Senate Docs Related To Tara Reade

A political action committee introduced a petition demanding that 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden unseal Senate documents related to allegations of sexual assault that Tara Reade leveled against him.

The Democratic political opposition research group America Rising launched the “PETITION: Tell Biden to Unseal His Senate Papers!” Tuesday afternoon as Reade called on the former vice president to release documents pertinent to his time in the Senate in an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Biden faces increasing pressure to unseal documents housed by the University of Delaware Library. These Senate records cover a wide swath of Biden’s political career, but are being kept secret until Biden “retires from public life,” The Washington Post reported.

“Joe Biden is facing an allegation of sexual assault by a former Senate staffer,” America Rising’s petition stated. “New details are emerging every week, however he has yet to be asked a single question about the allegation by mainstream media.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Joe Biden, I Want You To Release The Personnel Records’: Tara Reade Demands Transparency From Biden)

“Currently, all of the documents from Biden’s career in the U.S. Senate remain under lock and key at the University of Delaware,” the petition added, noting that the documents might include information pertinent to Reade’s allegations but that Biden “refuses to release a single document.”

“Joe Biden, I want you to release all the personnel records from 1973 to 2009 and be transparent about your office practices,” Reade told the DCNF. “I would like to hold you accountable for what happened to me, to how your staff protected you and enabled you, bullied me multiple times into silence.”

“You ended my career,” she told Biden through the DCNF. “You ended my job after you assaulted me. You claim to be the champion of women’s rights, but your public persona does not match your personal actions.” (RELATED: Biden Accuser Tells Us New Video Evidence Proves Her Allegations Are True)

She added: “I want this brought to light and I want you to admit it in public. I want a public apology for calling me a Russian agent and having other people try to smear my character in order to cover your crimes.”

The Biden campaign has denied the assault and said it “absolutely did not happen.” The campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment on Reade’s demand for transparency from the DCNF.

