Everyone Knows Why Politico Butchered This Story On Trump And The Bank Of China, But Did You See The Correction They Had To Issue?

Politico published a damning scoop Friday about President Donald Trump’s business ties to the Bank of China.
Two days later, they had to issue a massive correction on story involving the Trump property. (RELATED: Biden Peddles Politico’s False Report About Trump Owing Millions To Bank Of China During Interview – With No Pushback)
Daily Caller’s White House correspondents Christian Datoc and Anders Hagstrom sat down on Tuesday to discuss how Politico got the story so wrong and explain how this type of thing happens all the time in the 24/7 digital media climate.
WATCH:
