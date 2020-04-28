Ryan Seacrest Partners With Meat District For New ‘Feeding The Frontlines’ Initiative During Coronavirus Pandemic

TV personality Ryan Seacrest has teamed up with Meat District for a new “Feeding The Frontlines” initiative.

The initiative will donate over $2 million worth of food to supply chain workers and their families who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Meat District press release obtained by the Daily Caller.

“Feeding the Frontlines would not be possible without the support of our retail partners distributing donations to charities and families in need in our local communities,” CEO Erik Litmanovich said. “With extraordinary teamwork between Meat District and our retailers, we are able to help feed thousands of families across the country.”

Meat District will be donating $150,000 worth of food to participating grocery stores’ charitable foundations where it will be distributed to families in need. (RELATED: Ryan Seacrest Donates $1 Million To Coronavirus Relief Efforts In New York, Los Angeles)

“We are extremely grateful for our partners in launching our ‘Feeding the Frontlines’ initiative,” COO of Meat District Zack Levenson said. “We are excited and honored to have the opportunity to give back to supermarket workers, butchers, truck drivers and every supply chain employee who work tirelessly to ensure families are being fed. We wanted to offer our appreciation and ensure that supply chain workers and their families are being taken care of especially during the pandemic.”

Seacrest is also launching “Feeding The Frontlines” on his iHeart radio show, where callers can nominate people each week to receive a $1,000 gift card for groceries. The initiative will run through June 7.