Saints Assistant GM Says Jameis Winston Will Learn More Football In Year In New Orleans Than He Has Previously In His Entire Life

New Orleans Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland thinks Jameis Winston is about to get a massive education in the sport.

The free agent quarterback is believed to be nearing a deal with the Saints, but nothing has officially been announced at this time. Yet, that didn’t stop Ireland from opening about Winston joining the team and the impact Drew Brees will have on him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ireland said the following Monday during an appearance on The Matt Mosley Show on ESPN Central Texas radio, according to ESPN:

Look, there’s no better teacher. If Drew never said a word to him, he would observe more than he’ll ever learn in football just by learning how Drew does things. He’s an incredible leader. He’s an incredible studier of the game, how he breaks down his opponents…Jameis Winston will learn more football in a year than he has in his lifetime.

Winston is truly in a great position once he officially signs with the Saints. It’s without a doubt the best situation for him.

He won’t be asked to do anything because he’ll be a backup. So right there, Winston already doesn’t have to worry about expectations.

From there, Winston gets to learn from Super Bowl champion and future hall of fame member Drew Brees. If he pays attention and listens, then Ireland’s prediction about his education will almost certainly be true.

With Sean Payton and Drew Brees around him, it’s hard to see a situation where Winston doesn’t dramatically improve over the next season.

Winston might not be a starter right now, but that’s okay. If he learns from Brees, he’ll get another shot down the road.