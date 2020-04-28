Watch Clips From The Upcoming ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘In The Blind’

The upcoming episode of “SEAL Team” looks like it’ll be a good one.

The plot of “In the Blind,” according to CBS’ press site is, “Bravo Team gets ambushed by enemy forces during a mission to extract a potential link to a new terrorist leader. Also, Sonny considers planting roots in his hometown.” (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team‘ Brings The Intensity In The New Episode ‘Edge Of Nowhere’)

CBS has released three clips from the upcoming episode, and they should have fans pretty excited. In the clips, Bravo gets a mission brief, Jason checks in on Ray and the guys appear to be on the brink of a big gun fight.

Watch them all below!

I’ve said it many times at this point, but season three of “SEAL Team” has been excellent, and I’m really enjoying this Afghanistan storyline.

It mirrors the current debate about peace with the Taliban very well, and it shines a light on the war seemingly winding down.

If you aren’t already watching season three, then you should start ASAP.

Make sure to check out “In The Blind” Wednesday night on CBS. If the preview and clips are a sign of things to come, then we’re in for a very fun time.