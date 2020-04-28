Second Hopeful VP Doesn’t Believe Biden’s Accuser

Former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams does not believe Tara Reade’s allegations of sexual assault against 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden, Abrams said Tuesday.

Abrams said in an interview with the Huffington Post that though she believes women “deserve to be heard,” she believes that “that has happened” already for Reade. The former Georgia gubernatorial candidate cited the New York Times investigation into Reade’s claims – an investigation that “found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden.”

Since the NYT concluded its investigation, a transcript obtained by The Intercept as well as a video uncovered by the Media Research Center have surfaced showing a woman who appears to be Reade’s mother calling into “Larry King Live” and asking for advice on her daughter’s problems related to a prominent D.C. senator.

Similarly, the NYT investigation concluded before a woman who formerly lived next to Tara Reade confirmed multiple details of the former senate staffer’s allegations against Biden.

“This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it,” 60-year-old Lynda LaCasse said, describing how Reade told her she was sexually assaulted by Biden while they were smoking on LaCasse’s front stoop in Morro Bay, California.

“I believe women deserve to be heard, and I believe that has happened here,” Abrams told HuffPost. She did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation. “The allegations have been heard and looked into, and for too many women, often, that is not the case.”

“The New York Times conducted a thorough investigation, and nothing in the Times review or any other later reports suggests anything other than what I already know about Joe Biden: That he will make women proud as the next President of the United States,” she added.

Abram’s comments regarding Reade compare to her former praise and support for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Joe Biden, I Want You To Release The Personnel Records’: Tara Reade Hammers Biden)

“I believe women, and I believe survivors of violence always deserve to be supported and to have their voices heard,” she said in a September 2018 tweet.

After the courageous and compelling testimony from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford yesterday, it is shameful that Kavanaugh’s nomination is being rushed forward. I believe women, and I believe survivors of violence always deserve to be supported and to have their voices heard. https://t.co/rtT1PQr4Zq — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) September 28, 2018



Reade worked as a Senate staffer for Biden in 1993 and has accused the then-senator of kissing her, touching her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent. The Biden campaign, which has not responded to the DCNF’s repeated requests for comment, has denied the assault accusation and said it “absolutely did not happen.”

Reade expressed frustration with the Democratic Party for failing to support her allegations, saying in a Friday interview that though she is a third generation Democrat with a suffragette grandmother and a Democratic activist mother committed to fighting racism, she no longer wishes to be associated with the Democratic Party.

“I will never be part of the Democratic Party again,” she told the DCNF.

“I’m not voting in a national election,” Reade added. “There is no democracy for me. I think, in my case, that democracy died in that corridor in 1993.”

