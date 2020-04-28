‘The Last Dance’ Puts Up Huge TV Ratings On ESPN With Episodes 3 And 4

“The Last Dance” continued to put up huge TV ratings this past Sunday on ESPN.

According to a release from ESPN, the latest episodes of the Michael Jordan documentary averaged 5.9 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2. Episode three averaged 6.144 million viewers and episode four averaged 5.657 million viewers when they aired Sunday night.

???? #1 The Last Dance on ESPN pic.twitter.com/z8cotoEXRj — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2020

The TV ratings for “The Last Dance” have been huge and it’s not hard to see why it’s so popular. People are craving sports and ESPN’s documentary about Jordan and the Bulls is awesome.

Even if sports weren’t canceled right now because of coronavirus, I’m sure “The Last Dance” would still have huge ratings.

The fact a sports documentary is averaging about six million viewers an episode is absolutely gigantic for ESPN and everybody else involved.

It’s also one of the best film series I’ve seen. If you love sports, then you’ll love “The Last Dance.” I have my full review for episodes three and four coming later today, but there’s no doubt “The Last Dance” will go down in history as one of the best documentaries ever made.

Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen and Phil Jackson were all just on a different level. ESPN really came through in the clutch with “The Last Dance.”

If you haven’t started watching, you can catch two more episodes Sunday night on ESPN and ESPN2.