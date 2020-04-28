‘The View’ Hosts Ask Potential Biden VP Amy Klobuchar Five Questions. None Are About Tara Reade

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar took five questions Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” and none were about Tara Reade, the aide who has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual assault.

Klobuchar appeared on the show with her husband John Bessler, who has recovered from his bout with coronavirus, and primarily answered questions about their experience and the Trump administration’s efforts to combat the pandemic. (RELATED: ‘I Want The Same Equal Treatment’: Biden Accuser Tara Reade Tears Into Legacy Media, Women’s Groups, Democratic Politicians)

Question #1, Joy Behar:

“So, Senator, after you dropped out of the presidential race, John started to experience symptoms around that time, right? When did you start to get concerned about it?” Behar asked.

Klobuchar described Bessler’s symptoms and what ultimately took them to the emergency room, saying that what was truly scary was that it was happening to so many people.

Question #2, Whoopi Goldberg:

Referencing President Donald Trump’s comments about disinfectant, Goldberg asked, “Where are you in terms of how this has been handled having gone through it yourself? Where do you stand about what you’re hearing from the top people?”

Bessler responded first, saying, “Well, I think it’s all about science. We have to follow the doctors’ advice and the scientists’ advice. I think that’s who we should be listening to at this point.”

“So many people watch the president,” Klobuchar added. “He’s the leader of our country, and when you see him, whether he’s joking or not, literally looking at people and saying, basically implying, you can chug bleach or, you know, maybe we can inject some light into you, that is the exact opposite of what a leader should be doing.”

Klobuchar suggested that the best option could be to simply tune him out, but noted that what could not be tuned out was a continued shortage with regard to tests.

Question #3, Joy Behar:

Behar played a clip of Trump at a Monday press conference when he said, “There has been so much unnecessary death in this country. It could have been stopped and it could have been stopped short, but somebody a long time ago, it seems, decided not to do it that way, and the whole world is suffering because of it.”

She then turned to Klobuchar, asking, “So senator, who do you think that — who do you think that somebody is that he’s referring to? Who could it be?”

“I just keep going to the fact that we need both confidence and compassion in the White House right now,” Klobuchar replied. “The words ‘unnecessary death,’ when I think of those that I know that have died and people’s loved ones that have died, I don’t like those words.”

Question #4, Sunny Hostin:

Hostin repeated her claim that Dr. Deborah Birx had become “part of the problem,” asking Klobuchar of the doctors advising Trump, “Why do they still stand behind this president, and are they complicit for covering up these actions and having a playbook, a literal playbook, that blames everyone but Trump?”

Klobuchar defended Birx, saying that she had certainly earned her credibility after years of working under both Republicans and Democrats. “I think it’s important that they’re there and we have some medical sanity and we have people that are actually trying to get the facts out, that is so important,” she said.

Question #5, Meghan McCain:

Steering the conversation toward 2020, McCain asked, “What do you think Democrats need to do going forward in 2020 to give Republicans the kind of understanding and reassurance that they can take the lead on this?”

Klobuchar stressed the importance of coming together and not blaming others, adding, “The answer is the election.”

The only person to mention Biden during the entire interview was Klobuchar herself, who brought up the former vice president as an example of good leadership.