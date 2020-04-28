Politics

ODNI Denies Report Claiming President’s Daily Briefings Warned Trump About Coronavirus

White House Coronavirus Task Force Holds Daily Briefing

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
U.S. Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell denied media reports Tuesday that President Donald Trump received briefings warning about the coronavirus threat as early as January.

The denial comes after a Monday report from the Washington Post in which unnamed officials said Trump has little regard for his daily intelligence briefings, despite the briefings apparently raising “the prospect of dire political and economic consequences,” of the virus, according to WaPo. Grenell’s office said the article was “not true,” the Post itself described the president’s briefings as “fragmentary.”

“The preliminary intelligence on the coronavirus was fragmentary, and did not address the prospects of a severe outbreak in the United States,” the Post wrote. (RELATED: Georgia Democrat Becomes First To Endorse Trump, Credits His Work For Black Community)

Grenell also took to Twitter to contest the article’s legitimacy.

The Trump administration has long suffered leaks from within the intelligence community, with leakers contributing in large part to both the Trump-Russia and Trump-Ukraine scandals. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer warned Trump early in his time in office not to make enemies within the intelligence community.

“Let me tell you: You take on the intelligence community — they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,” he said on MSNBC in 2017. (RELATED: ‘It’s Time For Congress to Get Back To Work’ — Kevin McCarthy Writes Letter To Pelosi Detailing How To Reopen Congress)

Trump has held near-daily press briefings on the coronavirus since late February, and his administration predicts that “much” of the pandemic will be behind us by early summer.