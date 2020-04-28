Trump Snaps At Yahoo! Reporter: ‘Nobody Knows Who The Hell You Are’

President Donald Trump snapped Tuesday at Yahoo! News reporter Hunter Walker during a White House media availability period.
Both Trump and White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx took issue with a question Walker asked about testing, which Birx said was factually incorrect. (RELATED: Joe Biden Says Amerca Needs More ‘Economic Intercourse’)
“So, to our Yahoo! gentleman, I just want to make it clear that South Korea’s testing was 11 per 100,000, and we’re at 17 per 100,000,” Birx said.
After Walker continued to dispute those numbers, Birx asked him to “check it again,” while the president demanded Walker apologize for asking the question. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan.21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)
“Are you going to apologize, Yahoo?” Trump asked. “That’s why you are Yahoo, and nobody knows who the hell you are.”
“That’s why nobody knows who you are, including me,” the president continued.
WATCH:
The U.S. has tested over five million people, and recently passed South Korea in per capita testing. Still, the White House and state governors have emphasized the need to continue to increase testing capacity given the nation’s large population.