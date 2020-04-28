Turkey Sends US Medical Equipment Including Masks, Disinfectant

Turkey has sent a US-bound plane stocked with medical equipment to aid in combating the coronavirus, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The state-run Andolu Agency reported a military cargo plane carrying the equipment took off from Ankara Tuesday, scheduled to land at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, according to the Associated Press.

Turkey is donating 500,000 surgical masks, 4,000 overalls, 528 gallons of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles, 400 N-95 masks and 500 face shields, a Turkish official said according to the Associated Press. (RELATED: Here’s A List Of Countries That Received Faulty Coronavirus Medical Supplies From China)

Turkey has sent medical equipment to 55 countries in an attempt to improve its global standing. “We pledge to help our friends and allies in need to the best of our ability and stand in solidarity with nations around the world at this difficult time,” Fahrettin Altun, the presidential communications director, said according to the Associated Press.

David Satterfield, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, thanked Ankara for the donation in a statement, according to the Associated Press. “During times of crisis, like the worldwide effort to combat COVID-19, close coordination among like-minded allies and partners is key to developing a swift and effective response. None of us can do this alone.”

“On behalf of the U.S. Government, I want to thank our NATO Ally Turkey for today’s generous donation of medical supplies and other essential equipment,” he continued.