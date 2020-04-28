Wisconsin Is 4th In ESPN’s FPI Rankings Going Into The 2020 Season

The Wisconsin Badgers received some major love in ESPN’s FPI rankings.

The Badgers are currently ranked fourth in the FPI going into next season. Yes, you read that correctly. Wisconsin is fourth! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Only Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama are ahead of them.

How bad does this hurt? How upset will this make all the haters, losers and critics? We lost our best player, Jonathan Taylor, to the NFL draft, and we’re still a top five team.

If that doesn’t piss off all the people who cheer against us, I don’t know what will.

Do I need national outlets to pour praise on us to know Wisconsin is an elite team? In fact, I always talk with my dad about how we’re better when we’re overlooked.

Let’s never forget a couple years back when we started the season viewed as a national title contender and finished 8-5.

That’s a disaster I’m hoping to never have to repeat. What a wild year of carnage that was in my life. We’re never going back to that again!

Unfortunately, it looks like national praise is something Wisconsin won’t be able to avoid going into the 2020 season.

Everybody seems to think the Badgers are going to dominate the country. I have no doubt we’ll be damn good! You can take that to the bank.