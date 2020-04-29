Amazon Gets Exclusive Broadcast Rights To 1 Saturday NFL Game

Amazon has scored a huge deal for broadcasting rights with the NFL.

According to a Wednesday report from The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon will get the exclusive rights to one Saturday game in the second half of the season. The game will still be available on local broadcasts in the markets of the teams playing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

THR noted that it’s the first time ever a streaming service has earned exclusive rights to an NFL game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Apr 26, 2020 at 9:01am PDT

You better get used to this because it’s not stopping anytime soon. Streaming services are loaded with money. They’re sitting on fat stacks of cash.

Streaming services are going to continue to crawl into the world of sports and start buying up rights to events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Apr 23, 2020 at 7:20pm PDT

If this one exclusive NFL game goes well and makes Amazon money, which will almost certainly happen, then you can guarantee they’ll push for more events down the road.

There’s just no way around it. Streaming services are going to start competing with networks for events, and they have the money to do it.

It should be interesting to see if Netflix and Apple get involved as well. I’d bet just about anything they eventually do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Apr 23, 2020 at 4:07pm PDT

Welcome to 2020! Streaming services are rich and they want in on sports. Amazon gets the most historic deal yet, and I think it’s a good thing.