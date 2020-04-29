Billy Bush Claims He’s A ‘Much Nicer Person’ Since Experience With Donald Trump’s ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape

Television personality Billy Bush said he is a changed person following the Access Hollywood scandal involving now President Donald Trump.

Bush opened up about life after the video containing the infamous moment where Trump said “grab ’em by the p*ssy” leaked during Tuesday’s episode of Dennis Quaid’s new podcast “The Dennissance,” Page Six reported.

Billy Bush says ‘Access Hollywood’ scandal has made him ‘a much nicer person’ https://t.co/sYaRda9ebA pic.twitter.com/1SHoD0tHkB — Page Six (@PageSix) April 29, 2020

Bush was fired from his role on the “Today” show in 2016 after the Access Hollywood video from 2005 leaked during Trump’s presidential campaign.

“I’m a much nicer person,” Bush told Quaid. “I’m much more curious about other people’s experiences. I only take the good out of it at this point.”

Bush called the moment “ugly” and “humiliating.”

“It’s such an ugly moment,” Bush said. “Yeah you want to delete it, of course you want to delete it but you can’t and it’s out there for the world to consume.” (RELATED: Billy Bush Returns To TV, Says The Access Hollywood Tape Was ‘Weaponized’)

“It’s humiliating, it’s embarrassing, it’s sh*tty,” he added. “There’s no denying the moment is a terrible moment.”

Despite the moment being “terrible,” Bush claimed he doesn’t even remember Trump saying the line.

“I don’t even remember that ending part,” Bush claimed. “That famous line, never recalled it. When I heard it, I heard it for the first time because I don’t think it ever landed on me.”