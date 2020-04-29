Browns General Manager Says Baker Mayfield Wants To Put 2019 ‘Behind Him’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is apparently focused on moving past his abysmal 2019 season.

According to Cleveland.com, general manager Andrew Berry appeared on the “Golic and Wingo” show to discuss the young quarterback and said, “I can assure you there’s nobody who’s more focused and determined to put last year behind him and take a step forward than him.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He added that the Browns expect Mayfield “to have a fantastic year.”

Yeah, I’ll believe it when I see it. It seems like we’re stuck on a loop with Mayfield. All we hear about is how much talent the team has and all the potential in front of them.

Yet, it never ends that way. Expectations are sky high, and they never get met. Remember when people honestly thought the Browns could win a Super Bowl last season?

That sure was cute.

The reality of the situation is that Mayfield rubs people the wrong way because he behaves like somebody who has won a dozen Super Bowls.

Yet, he’s never even won a playoff game. That’s not exactly a prime position to be in.

Maybe, he has finally turned it around and will lead the Browns to a great season. I’ve just heard this story before and we know how it ends.

Until I see it, I’m not buying into any of the hype.