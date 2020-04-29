Corey Lewandowski Has An EXCLUSIVE Message For Daily Caller Patriots

Corey Lewandowski, President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and a senior adviser on his 2020 reelection campaign, sat down for an exclusive interview with Daily Caller’s chief video columnist Stephanie Hamill.

During the interview, Lewandowski delivered an exclusive message for the Patriots and he thanked the Daily Caller for all the great work we’ve done over the past several years. (RELATED: Corey Lewandowski Says There’s A Big Problem With Obama’s Biden Endorsement)

WATCH:

In his full, public interview, Lewandowski lent his insight to the latest developments involving former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign.

“When there are no candidates left to endorse you pick the only guy left standing, by the way he also happened to stand as your vice president for 8 years, you didn’t endorse him when he needed you the most and now all of sudden you think your endorsement is going to matter,” he told Hamill of former President Barack Obama’s very late endorsement.

You can watch the full interview here:

WATCH:

