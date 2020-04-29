‘Extraction’ Writer Joe Russo Says ‘Preliminary Conversations’ Have Happened For Another Movie

“Extraction” writer Joe Russo is leaving the door open for another movie with Chris Hemsworth.

The film dropped April 24 on Netflix and I was hooked from the moment I started the movie with Hemsworth. He plays a mercenary tasked with rescuing the kidnapped kid of a drug kingpin. It was a hell of a movie full of intense action sequences. Now, it sounds like we could be getting another one. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Sets The Stage For An Epic Finale In The Latest Episode ‘Passed Pawn’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Hargrave (@thesamhargrave) on Apr 26, 2020 at 8:47am PDT

Russo told Collider the following about potentially having a second film in the saga:

So, it would be exciting at hell to go back to work on a second film in that series. We’ve had the preliminary conversations. The question is: Does it all make sense? Can we find the right story to tell? Are we happy to go tell that? Does Sam want to tell that story? Does Chris want to tell that story? There’s still a lot of work to be done.

Director Sam Hargrave also seemed to echo those thoughts when he told Collider “who knows whether there could be prequels or sequels” in the future.

I really do hope we get another one. “Extraction” was incredibly badass. It was essentially two hours of nonstop action, gunshots, fistfights and Chris Hemsworth’s character killing people.

It was also certainly left wide open for a sequel and then a prequel can be done however the writers and director want.

The possibilities are limitless. All I know is I want another one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Hargrave (@thesamhargrave) on Apr 7, 2020 at 7:40am PDT

I’m always going to be a sucker for great action films, especially ones with fight scenes as well done as those in “Extraction.”

Nothing gets the blood pumping like an awesome fight sequence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Hargrave (@thesamhargrave) on Apr 21, 2020 at 8:18am PDT

Let’s hope Netflix signs off on another. “Extraction” was one of the best movies I’ve seen and I’d love to see Hemsworth return for another!