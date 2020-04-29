Gerry DiNardo Suggests Salaries In College Sports Will Fall After The Coronavirus Pandemic

Will coaches get paid less going forward in college sports because of the coronavirus pandemic?

Big Ten Network star Gerry DiNardo expressed that it’s possible in a recent interview. DiNardo suggested that universities and programs might look at lowering salaries to be better prepared financially for the future. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As we all know, coaches have been taking pay cuts left and right as athletic departments try to save money during the pandemic.

There will be many long-term ramifications of COVID-19 in college athletics. @gerrydinardo highlights a few areas that could be impacted: 1. Transfer rules

2. Salaries

3. Facilities arms race pic.twitter.com/LZR8jHeU06 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 28, 2020

While I understand what DiNardo is saying, I don’t think we’ll see salaries come down anytime soon. It’s just not going to happen.

Short term and minor pay cuts are one thing. Coaches getting paid millions of dollars less over the duration of their contracts is something completely different.

As long as one major university is willing to write fat checks to get a great coach, then the rest have to follow.

Fans and big money donors simply won’t tolerate rival programs doing better than them. You’re kidding yourself if you think boosters won’t keep the money flowing for football and basketball.

Now, the track coach might have to learn how to get by with a little less, but major football programs aren’t going to start paying less.

That will never happen. If Ohio State is going to fork over the money, then Michigan will too. If Alabama does it, then you best believe LSU will.

It’s an interesting suggestion, but I highly doubt football coaches will ever make less than they currently do.