Who Will Win The Heisman Trophy In 2020?

Who has the best shot of winning the Heisman Trophy this upcoming college football season?

This is a topic that has set Reddit on fire and I think I have my personal favorite. If I had to pick the winner right now, I’d go with Ohio State’s Justin Fields. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I know he’s tied with Clemson star Trevor Lawrence for the top spot, but I really like Fields to win the whole thing.

My reason is pretty simple. Clemson and Ohio State both have a chance to go 12-0 and win their respective conferences.

However, Ohio State’s road will be much more challenging given the fact they play Oregon, Michigan, Penn State, Iowa, Indiana and Nebraska. That’s a hell of a tough slate.

If Justin Fields leads the Buckeyes to a 12-o record against that schedule, then I don’t see how he doesn’t win the award.

Plus, he’s going to rack up yards on the ground, which Lawrence won’t come close to touching.

Now, if you ask me to go with a dark horse, I have to go with Sam Ehlinger for similar reasons. Texas could make an impressive run and Ehlinger will put up gaudy stats if they do.

From a value perspective, Ehlinger isn’t getting nearly the same level of attention as Fields and Lawrence, but he will get his shot.

Now, will I be surprised if Lawrence wins it? Not at all, but my money would be on Fields right now. I see too many things working in his favor.

Let us know in the comments who you’re taking.