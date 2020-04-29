Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith Talk Relationship Struggles In Quarantine

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith will discuss how relationships have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic in her latest episode of Red Table Talk.

The discussion will be held in the next episode of Jada’s Red Table Talk titled “How Your Relationship Can Survive Quarantine,” according to a report published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight.

Have you felt pressure in your relationship during quarantine? One thing I’ve learned is it takes a whole lot of listening and understanding❤️Join us along with Michaela Boehm @RealJohnGray & @IAmAventerGray as we discuss how relationships can survive quarantine ✨ #redtabletalk pic.twitter.com/EAsAdpI4oG — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) April 29, 2020



“One of the things I realize is that I don’t know Will at all,” Jada said of her husband Will Smith in the preview obtained by ET.

“It’s challenging,” she added of how to keep your relationship alive during quarantine. “You’re forced to look at things differently.”

Jada claimed she goes “straight to fight” when she feels overwhelmed by stress and her intimacy counselor gives tips on how to avoid this. (RELATED: Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Her ‘TMI Moment’ Regarding Porn)

Keeping a relationship together during quarantine seems like one of the hardest things right now. Humans were not made to spend this much time together. From a young age children have been sent off to school for the day while parents go to work. You probably spend more time during the week with your coworkers than you do with your significant other.

So the added pressure of the quarantine is definitely taking a toll on people right now.