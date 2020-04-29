Former Jaguars’ Linebacker Telvin Smith Arrested, Charged With ‘Unlawful Sexual Activity With Certain Minors’

Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith has been allegedly been arrested and charged with unlawful sexual activity with minors.

ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, tweeted out Wednesday the former star LB had been arrested in Florida on charges of “unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, per the Duval County Jail website. ” The post was noted by Sports Naut.com. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Former Jaguars LB Telvin Smith has been arrested in Jacksonville and charged with unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, per the Duval County Jail website. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) April 29, 2020

According to another post by a reporter with News4JAX, WJXT4, the SWAT team served a search warrant at the home of the former NFL player.

DEVELOPING: Jacksonville police serve search warrant at home of former Jaguars star Telvin Smith. Sources tell me it’s related to ongoing case which began in November. I’ll have exclusive details at 5pm on @wjxt4. pic.twitter.com/tXWg51iySl — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) April 29, 2020

“DEVELOPING: Jacksonville police serve search warrant at home of former Jaguars star Telvin Smith,” the reporter’s tweet read. “Sources tell me it’s related to ongoing case which began in November. I’ll have exclusive details at 5pm on @wjxt4.”

According the the report, the former Florida star was taken into custody and faces a $50,000 bond.

Last summer, Smith shocked everyone when he announced his retirement from football at the age of 28.

“At this time, I must take time away from this game [and] get my world in order,” the former Jaguars LB announced in a post on Instagram at the time, sharing, in part, “I must give this time back to myself, my family [and] my health.”

Story developing…