Joe Biden Has A Long History Of Opposing Due Process In Sexual Assault Cases

Former Vice President Joe Biden is now facing sexual assault allegations from former Senate staffer Tara Reade, but the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has a lengthy history of opposing the due process his supporters now demand he receive.

While Biden himself has been silent on the allegation, his campaign communications director Kate Beddingfield has called the allegations “false.” Potential Democratic vice presidential candidates, such as Stacey Abrams have said they don’t believe Reade’s allegations, adjusting their previous “believe all women” stance. In addition to the glaring hypocrisy of a political movement that was sure of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s guilt, now expressing sudden concern over due process, Biden himself has also repeatedly advocated the denial of due process in sexual assault cases. (RELATED: Here Are 5 People Who Corroborated Details Of Tara Reade’s Accusation Against Joe Biden)

During the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, Biden told the Washington Post that when a woman makes an allegation of sexual assault, it should be presumed she is telling the truth. Biden staunchly opposed Kavanaugh’s nomination in 2018, and like many on the left, seemed certain that he was guilty of sexual assault.

Kavanaugh was accused by Stanford professor Christine Blasey Ford of having sexually assaulted her at a party over three decades ago, when they were both high school students in the Washington, D.C. area. While Ford was widely praised for her decision to come forward, there were no corroborating witnesses that came forward to validate her story.

On the other hand, several people close to Reade have said that she told them about the alleged incident at the time, and recently surfaced video showed a woman purporting to be Reade’s mother calling into Larry King’s CNN show around the time of the alleged incident discussing her daughter’s troubles with a “prominent senator.” Reade’s former neighbor, a pro-Biden Democrat also said that Reade told her about the alleged assault two or three years after it happened. While the double standard between Kavanaugh and Biden has repeatedly been hashed out, it’s far from the only time Biden has opposed due process for Americans accused of sexual assault.

Biden also vigorously opposed the Supreme Court nomination of Justice Clarence Thomas after his former co-worker Anita Hill accused him of sexual harassment. Biden has been criticized by Hill and others on the left for not initially taking Hill’s allegations serious enough, a charge he has repeatedly attempted to rebuff. Biden called Hill in the early stages of his campaign in a failed attempt to smooth things over, and has stated that he regrets not being more aggressive in his defense of Hill. Biden said in 2017 that he “be like a judge and only allow a question that would be relevant to ask,” and said he owed Hill an apology for that. Meanwhile,Thomas described his Biden-led Senate confirmation hearings as a “high-tech lynching,” and remains upset about the way he was treated, nearly three decades later. (RELATED: NYT Pushes Back On Biden Campaign Talking Points Claiming Its Report Found Sexual Assault Incident ‘Did Not Happen’)

“One of the things you do in hearings is you have to sit there and look attentively at people you know have no idea what they’re talking about,” Thomas said in a documentary released earlier this year.

Beyond the Kavanaugh and Thomas confirmation hearings, Biden has championed the end of due process on college campuses. The former vice president was one of the leading figures in the Obama Administration that instituted new Title IX guidelines, which set up de-facto kangaroo courts in institutions of higher education. The Obama-era initiative allowed students accused of sexual assault to be expelled from school at the discretion of college administrators, following closed door hearings.

President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos decried this initiative as an “unraveling of justice,” during a 2017 speech at George Mason, and later reversed the Obama-era initiative. However, Biden has pledged to restore campus kangaroo courts if elected president, despite repeated examples of false allegations, and pleas for due process from his supporters. (RELATED: Alyssa Millano: Take Betsy DeVos’ Title IX Proposals ‘And Shove It Up Her-‘)

In 2014, a Rolling Stone story about rape culture at the University of Virginia forced all fraternities on campus to close. However, the story later turned out to be false and Rolling Stone was later forced to pay out millions of dollars to a Greek institution at the school, who’s reputation was ruined by allegations that were later discovered to be entirely false. This is far from the only example of false allegations damaging the lives of college students. (RELATED: The Left’s Lengthy #MeToo History)

That same year, a student at Columbia University dragged a mattress around campus to protest her alleged rape. The student was hailed as a hero by liberal outlets for her stunt, and invited to attend the State of The Union address as a guest of Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who recently stated that she does not believe Biden’s accuser. Except, her allegation also turned out to be false, and the man she falsely accused later settled with Columbia University.

In the United States of America, hypocrisy is not a crime, and Biden is every bit as entitled to due process as the people he wanted to deny. However, the presumptive Democratic nominee must answer for both the veracity of the allegations levied by Reade, as well as his past disdain for the rights of the accused.