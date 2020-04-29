If Biden Was A Sexual Predator Would Democrats Even Care?

On today’s podcast we get into all things Joe Biden — the growing evidence supporting the sexual assault allegations by former staffer Tara Reade, Hillary Clinton’s endorsement and whether or not his mind is still intact. Plus, we look at the lengths to which the media will go to deflect uncomfortable questions and defend him.

Listen to the show:

More corroboration of Tara Reade’s allegations of sexual assault by her former boss Biden have been discovered, yet it’s barely registering with elected Democrats and the media. The “believe all women” crowd found a woman they won’t believe, won’t even listen to. We get into the new evidence and the lazy, biased reporting seemingly designed to downplay it.

Hillary Clinton endorsed the only Democrat left in the race yesterday, and it was covered like it was a big deal. The video chat hosted by the Biden campaign had all the warmth and authenticity of a bowl of condensed soup left outside overnight. We have the audio.

Biden has had a harder time than usual stringing together a coherent sentence, and his recent interviews have only highlighted this. We get into his ramblings.

Today’s podcast is sponsored by 100% organic CBD Oil from Ancient Life Oil, check out their website! Use promo code “Derek” to receive free shipping.

Please help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode: