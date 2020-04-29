Joel Klatt Hints That College Sports Are Trending In The Correct Direction During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Fox Sports pundit Joel Klatt believes sports are trending upwards during the coronavirus pandemic.

Right now, the biggest debate in all of sports is when/if college football will be allowed to start. Well, it sounds like we might be inching towards some good news. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We’re four months away from college football starting. Together, we’re going to kick coronavirus’ ass and win this war. We won WWII, and I’ll be damned if we let a virus beat us. pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 29, 2020

Klatt tweeted that he was “encouraged by some recent conversations with those involved with” college sports.

He also added, “There seems to be a push toward actual data and risk assessment rather than blanket policies driven by fear over facts.”

You can read his full tweet below.

I’m very encouraged by some recent conversations with those involved with Collegiate Athletics…Nobody has any firm answers yet, nor should they…However, there seems to be a push toward actual data and risk assessment rather than blanket policies driven by fear over facts. — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) April 29, 2020

This is the kind of news I want to hear. This is the kind of news I need to hear. Right now, we’re in a war, but things do seem to be trending upward.

Do I know if college football will start as scheduled? I have no clue, but I’m hoping for the best just like everybody else.

All we can do at this point is just stick to the game plan, and prepare for any and all outcomes. Anything else is just a waste of time.

So, let’s hope the people Klatt has been talking to turn out to be correct and we get our sports back. Together, we’ll win this war!