Katy Perry Calls Into ‘The View,’ Talks About Pregnancy During Coronavirus Quarantine

Katy Perry called into “The View” to talk about her pregnancy during the coronavirus and admitted she’s just taking things “one day at a time.”

“I have nothing to compare it to because it’s my first, so obviously I’m just taking it one day at a time,” the 35-year-old pop singer explained to Meghan McCain on Wednesday after calling into the daytime talk show. The comments were noted by Billboard magazine. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks)

“I’m saying my prayers, I’m chanting, I’m looking for gratitude in every corner of my life,” she added.” (RELATED: Katy Perry Collapses During ‘American Idol’ Auditions Due To Propane Leak)

Perry continued, “I think the whole world is going through this weird loss of certainty. And so it’s like you have to surrender in these times, which is difficult for me ’cause I’m a control freak.”

As previously reported, the “Dark Horse” singer announced the exciting news that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom were expecting their first child together when she dropped the news in her music video for her hit, “Never Worn White.”

In the video, she revealed her baby bump and shared she was glad she didn’t have to keep it hidden any longer.

The couple have since shared they are expecting a little girl, but no other information as to a due date has yet been revealed.

Perry and Bloom have been dating since 2016 and announced they were engaged last February. The wedding was set to happen in June this summer, but due to the coronavirus, everything is on hold.