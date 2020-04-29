Missouri And FAU Schedule 3-Game Football Series

The Missouri Tigers and FAU Owls will play football three times in the coming years.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Tigers and Owls have reached a three-game series deal. Missouri will host the home games in 2027 and 2030. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Tigers will then travel to FAU in 2031.

Missouri, Florida Atlantic add 3-game series; 2027 & 2030 at Mizzou, 2031 at FAU — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 28, 2020

This is normally the part where I’d rip an SEC team for playing against a non-Power 5 team during the cupcake portion of the schedule.

However, I’m not going to do that. FAU is a solid program that is trending in the correct direction thanks to Lane Kiffin giving it a monster boost before leaving for Ole Miss.

Having said all of that, what the hell is Missouri doing agreeing to travel to FAU? Why is an SEC team traveling for a road game against a team like FAU?

Do you think there’s any chance at all Alabama would ever travel to FAU? Hell no. Not a chance in hell. Nick Saban would quit before he allowed that to happen.

SEC fans should be furious with Missouri for agreeing to a road game. This is the SEC we’re talking about. This is a premier college football conference, and the Tigers are agreeing to play road games against much smaller schools.

It’s not a great look at all for Missouri and the conference.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mizzou Football (@mizzoufootball) on Apr 9, 2020 at 11:28am PDT

Do better, Missouri. Be much better.