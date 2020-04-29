Editorial

Missouri And FAU Schedule 3-Game Football Series

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Missouri Tigers and FAU Owls will play football three times in the coming years.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Tigers and Owls have reached a three-game series deal. Missouri will host the home games in 2027 and 2030. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Tigers will then travel to FAU in 2031.

This is normally the part where I’d rip an SEC team for playing against a non-Power 5 team during the cupcake portion of the schedule.

However, I’m not going to do that. FAU is a solid program that is trending in the correct direction thanks to Lane Kiffin giving it a monster boost before leaving for Ole Miss.

Having said all of that, what the hell is Missouri doing agreeing to travel to FAU? Why is an SEC team traveling for a road game against a team like FAU?

Do you think there’s any chance at all Alabama would ever travel to FAU? Hell no. Not a chance in hell. Nick Saban would quit before he allowed that to happen.

SEC fans should be furious with Missouri for agreeing to a road game. This is the SEC we’re talking about. This is a premier college football conference, and the Tigers are agreeing to play road games against much smaller schools.

It’s not a great look at all for Missouri and the conference.

 

Do better, Missouri. Be much better.