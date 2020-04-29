NY Post Reportedly Laying Off, Furloughing Staffers Amid Coronavirus

The New York Post is laying off and furloughing staffers as of Wednesday evening, former NY Post media business reporter Claire Atkinson tweeted.
Numerous media publications have been hit hard by the novel coronavirus, with outlets such as Vox Media and New York Magazine announcing furloughs and pay cuts earlier in April.
“Good luck to those former colleagues affected by this,” Atkinson, currently an NBC News senior editor, tweeted Wednesday.
Multiple sources confirming layoffs and furloughs at The New York Post tonight. Good luck to those former colleagues affected by this.
— Claire Atkinson (@claireatki) April 29, 2020
Sources confirmed the staffing changes to the Daily Caller.
Gannett, one of America’s largest media companies, has also made big company-wide pay cuts and furloughs because of decreased advertising amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. (REPORT: Bob Iger To Forgo Salary, Top Disney Executives Take Pay Cuts Amid Coronavirus Crisis)
Other companies to announce staffing changes and furloughs include Disney, whose top CEOs are taking large pay cuts. The company has also furloughed many of its employees without pay.
The NY Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.