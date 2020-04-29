REPORT: ‘Bachelor’ Star Peter Weber And Show Alum Kelley Flanagan Are Actually Dating

“Bachelor” star Peter Weber is reportedly in a full relationship with former contestant Kelley Flanagan despite denying reports.

Weber and Kelley have not confirmed the relationship publicly, but the two are “fully dating,” according to a report published Tuesday by UsWeekly.

“Peter and Kelley are fully dating, but they aren’t admitting it to people,” one source told the outlet. “She has been much more careful and has been staying in her house ever since her incident with Peter while walking on the Riverwalk in Chicago and doesn’t want to be criticized all over the internet.”

Despite the reports and the fact that Kelley and Weber were spending time together during quarantine, Weber claimed he was taking things “really slow” and that the two were not dating. (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Spotted Spending Time With Kelley Flanagan Following Ended Engagement)

If you ask me, it looks like they are actually dating and are just trying to hide it for as long as possible so they don’t have to deal with the drama. Except there already has been drama.

Weber’s ex-girlfriend from the show Madison Prewett has already voiced her thoughts on the whole ordeal claiming Weber was texting her asking to get back together days before he was spotted in Chicago with Kelley.

If they are dating, they should just come out and say it. Nothing is private in “Bachelor” nation, so it’s all going to come out soon enough.