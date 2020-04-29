REPORT: Eagles Might Play Jalen Hurts At Running Back

The Philadelphia Eagles have some bizarre plans for rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts.

According to Mike Garafolo, one person close to the situation told him they might play the former Alabama and Oklahoma star as a "straight running back."

You can watch his full comments below.

We discussed that clip of #Eagles GM Howie Roseman I just tweeted on NFL Now on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/o6elurDy3e — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 27, 2020

This is going to be a disaster. Jalen Hurts’ time with the Eagles is going to be an absolute disaster. I feel so bad for him.

He hasn’t even played a snap of football in the NFL yet, and it’s clear the Eagles are going to screw this up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@jalenhurts) on Apr 13, 2020 at 5:50pm PDT

They’re going to play him at running back? Is that a joke? Jalen Hurts isn’t a running back. He’s a solid dual-threat quarterback.

The idea that he should play any other position is beyond stupid. If I was Hurts or his agent, I’d be furious right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@jalenhurts) on Feb 27, 2020 at 6:51pm PST

The Eagles seem hellbent on ruining and mismanaging his career, and we’re only a few days into it. I was looking forward to watching Hurts play in the NFL.

I’m not sure that’s the case anymore. It’s hard to get excited about one of the best QBs in the past 10 years of college football playing RB in the NFL. The situation is pure chaos, and Hurts shouldn’t tolerate this nonsense.