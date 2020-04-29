Shaquille O’Neal Will Pay For The Funeral Of Killed Louisville Football Recruit Dexter Rentz

Shaquille O’Neal is stepping up to help the family of Dexter Rentz.

According to ESPN, the legendary NBA player will pay for the funeral of Rentz after he was shot and killed in Orlando this past weekend.

Rentz had signed to play college football at Louisville, but his life was tragically ended before that dream could come to fruition.

This is a 100% pure class move from Shaq. As noted by ESPN, he lives in Orlando and clearly feels very close ties to the community.

Rentz had his entire life ahead of him. He was a star prep athlete and was going to play ACC football for the Cardinals.

Instead, a senseless and horrific act of violence took it all away from him.

Now, Shaq is going out of his way to help the family of the rising football star. It’s a small act of kindness, but I have no doubt it will go a long way.

Hopefully, the police find the people responsible and justice is found. It’s a horrific situation, and there’s no other way to describe.

Young men aren’t supposed to die, especially in such tragic ways.

Props to Shaq for stepping up. It’s a great gesture and classy move.