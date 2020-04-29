SiriusXM Releases Limited-Edition Channels Featuring Legendary Singers Due To Pandemic

SiriusXM Radio will launch a whole host of star-studded limited-edition channels featuring such legends as Prince, Led Zeppelin and more due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting this Friday, May 1, listeners to the streaming site will be treated to the performers’ greatest hits along with exclusive content from such stars as David Bowie, the Eagles, George Strait and Guns N’ Roses, according to Billboard magazine in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

It all coordinates with XM’s free period that has been extended to May 31, to allow anyone access to the site free on its app in an effort to offer some entertainment during the pandemic. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

Hear every song in @ledzeppelin’s iconic catalog, plus demos, remasters, and performances captured live on their limited-run channel coming to SiriusXM on 5/1. Stream Led Zeppelin Radio free until 5/30: https://t.co/7VFszfsTCp pic.twitter.com/3BmIPcN2GS — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) April 29, 2020

“It’s like catching lightning in a bottle for SiriusXM to be able to offer authorized channels from these iconic artists, not only to our subscribers, but at a time when our app is free to everyone,” SiriusXM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein shared in a statement.

“These channels, combined with our already incredible set of artist-dedicated channels, makes SiriusXM the ultimate audio destination to bring fans closer to the artists they love, and at a time when people can use some great music,” he added.

The list of channels include, The David Bowie Channel, The Hotel California, SiriusXM’s Eagles channel, The Fleetwood Mac Channel, Ace in the Hole Radio dedicated to George Straight, Guns N’ Roses Radio, Led Zeppelin Radio, Mandatory Metallica, The Prince Channel and Rolling Stones Radio.