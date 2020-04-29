REMINDER: ‘Django Unchained’ Is On Netflix And The Quentin Tarantino Film Is Worth Watching

“Django Unchained” is currently on Netflix and you should all watch the film.

I fired up the Quentin Tarantino film the other day while killing some time in coronavirus isolation and it was a great reminder of how badass the movie is. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Sets The Stage For An Epic Finale In The Latest Episode ‘Passed Pawn’)

Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Samuel L. Jackson and Kerry Washington combined to bring us one of the greatest casts ever put together.

I love Tarantino and “Django” has to be in his top-three films ever made. Hell, it might be his best one. It’s Jamie Foxx and Waltz riding around killing slave owners prior to the Civil War starting as the former’s character searches for his wife. It’s just nonstop entertainment.

I know the movie came out nearly a decade ago at this point, but there’s no such thing as a bad time to watch it.

Now, it’s on Netflix and you can watch it on repeat if you want. Trust me, it’s worth every second of your time.

If you haven’t already seen “Django Unchained,” watch it ASAP on Netflix. You can all return and thank me once you’re finished.

Finally, Kerry Washington might be one of the most underrated smokes in Hollywood.