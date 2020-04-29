‘Really Despicable’: Sunny Hostin Unloads On Mike Pence For Skipping Face Mask At Mayo Clinic

Sunny Hostin ripped into Vice President Mike Pence over his decision to not wear a mask during a Tuesday tour of the Mayo Clinic’s coronavirus testing labs.

Hostin addressed the topic Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” calling Pence’s choice “really despicable” and saying it was just another example of a lack of leadership coming from the White House. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Hosts Ask Potential Biden VP Amy Klobuchar Five Questions. None Are About Tara Reade)

WATCH:

“Well, you know, leadership is really important during this time, and it just showed a lack of leadership,” Hostin began. “He’s supposed to be the head of this task force, and I thought it was really despicable. It’s just clear that he was playing to Donald Trump.” (RELATED: ‘She’s Part Of The Problem’: Sunny Hostin Slams Dr. Birx For Criticizing Media)

Hostin went on to point out that the Mayo Clinic’s policy since April 13 was for all patients and visitors to wear masks, and according to a deleted tweet from the clinic, the vice president’s office was informed of that policy prior to his visit.

“Now the conversation, rather than the conversation being about the wonderful work that’s being done in terms of plasma being tested like we discussed yesterday with Amy Klobuchar’s husband, John, we’re talking about the fact that the vice president doesn’t follow the rules when it comes to the coronavirus, and so I just — I don’t understand the messages that we’re getting from this administration,” Hostin added. “I just — I don’t understand the leadership, and the lack — the lack of leadership. I just don’t get it, Whoopi.”

Cohost Joy Behar floated a different reason that Pence my have opted out of wearing a mask, suggesting that he was attempting to appease President Donald Trump — who also has chosen not to wear one — because he’s “nervous that Nikki Haley is going to get the [VP] slot” going into 2020.

“If the king doesn’t wear a mask, the joker doesn’t wear a mask,” Behar added.

Pence explained that he had chosen not to wear a mask because he and those around him were routinely tested for coronavirus and felt that, because those tests were negative, he was not presenting a risk by not wearing one.